Three NIACC players picked in MLB Draft

NIACC sophomore left-hander Brandon Williamson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

Williamson was the third player with NIACC ties to be selected in this year's draft.

Williamson was 8-4 with 104 strikeouts and 34 walks with a 3.14 earned run average in his sophomore season.

Williamson, who has signed with Texas Christian University, is NIACC's career strikeout leader with 151 and he also set the school's single-season strikeout record with his 104 Ks this season. He accumulated a career record of 12-5 with 151 strikeouts and 59 walks and a 3.44 ERA in 115 innings pitched.

Also on Wednesday, NIACC freshman right-hander Evan Reifert was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 30th round.

On Tuesday, former NIACC second baseman Luke Becker was picked by the San Diego Padres in the ninth round.

Becker, Reifert and Williamson are the fourth, fifth and sixth players from NIACC to be selected in the MLB Draft.

Shortstop Robbie Glendinning was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Malique Ziegler was selected in the 2016 draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Also, right-handed pitcher Steve Salas, who played at NIACC in 2005, was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 22nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.