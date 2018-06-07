Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery investigation in Worth County Full Story

Three NIACC players picked in MLB Draft

It's been a special week for the NIACC baseball program.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Click on the video tab for an interview with NIACC's head coach Travis Hergert.

Scroll for more content...

NIACC sophomore left-hander Brandon Williamson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

Williamson was the third player with NIACC ties to be selected in this year's draft.

Williamson was 8-4 with 104 strikeouts and 34 walks with a 3.14 earned run average in his sophomore season.

Williamson, who has signed with Texas Christian University, is NIACC's career strikeout leader with 151 and he also set the school's single-season strikeout record with his 104 Ks this season. He accumulated a career record of 12-5 with 151 strikeouts and 59 walks and a 3.44 ERA in 115 innings pitched.

Also on Wednesday, NIACC freshman right-hander Evan Reifert was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 30th round.

On Tuesday, former NIACC second baseman Luke Becker was picked by the San Diego Padres in the ninth round.

Becker, Reifert and Williamson are the fourth, fifth and sixth players from NIACC to be selected in the MLB Draft.

Shortstop Robbie Glendinning was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Malique Ziegler was selected in the 2016 draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Also, right-handed pitcher Steve Salas, who played at NIACC in 2005, was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 22nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events