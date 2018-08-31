Thousands of dollars worth tools stolen from Olmsted Co. business vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Around $2,500 worth of tools were taken from a business vehicle.
Authorities say a business vehicle at Viking Automatic Sprinkler Company had items stolen from it at 4420 19th St. NW in Cascade Township.
The county was notified of the theft Thursday.
The van was left unlocked with drills, wrenches and various tools inside.
Some of the large and more expensive power tools are marked with VASCO, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout.
