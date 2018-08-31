Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thousands of dollars worth tools stolen from Olmsted Co. business vehicle

Around $2,500 worth of tools were taken from a business vehicle.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:59 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Around $2,500 worth of tools were taken from a business vehicle.
Authorities say a business vehicle at Viking Automatic Sprinkler Company had items stolen from it at 4420 19th St. NW in Cascade Township.
The county was notified of the theft Thursday.
The van was left unlocked with drills, wrenches and various tools inside.
Some of the large and more expensive power tools are marked with VASCO, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events