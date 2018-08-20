Thousands of dollars of damage from early Sunday house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An overnight fire caused about $25,000 in damage to a home in the 600 block of 20th Street NE.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the scene just after 3 am Sunday, arriving to find smoke in the house and two occupants outside with two dogs. A fire in a lower level bedroom was extinguished.

Firefighters say the flames did not reach beyond the bedroom and there was moderate smoke damage, primarily in the basement. The house was ventilated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.