Clear

Thousands of dollars of damage from early Sunday house fire in Rochester

Two occupants and two dogs were not harmed.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 9:26 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An overnight fire caused about $25,000 in damage to a home in the 600 block of 20th Street NE.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the scene just after 3 am Sunday, arriving to find smoke in the house and two occupants outside with two dogs. A fire in a lower level bedroom was extinguished.

Firefighters say the flames did not reach beyond the bedroom and there was moderate smoke damage, primarily in the basement. The house was ventilated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events