Thousands of dollars in stolen rims and tires from local dealership

MASON CITY, Iowa- “If it was before the rain the grass wouldn’t have been settled as much as it is now,” said Justin Cleveland, a manager at Mason City Motor Company.

Cleveland was shocked and heartbroken Tuesday morning when he saw six cars miss tires and rims and replaced with landscaping blocks estimated to cost around $40 thousand.

“What they had to have done was put the bricks underneath, deflate the tires, and use their tools to get them off,” he said. “These guys were probably gone in 10 minutes.”

That’s when he called the Mason City Police Department to investigate.

“They fingerprinted cars, and found about nine sets of prints, he said. “That could be from customers, ourselves, to the people who actually did it.”

Police aren’t releasing any information regarding the investigation, but Cleveland believes the crime might be linked to similar incidents in our area like the one on April 2nd at the Albert Lea Motor Inn Company.

“It’d the same people I’m pretty sure of it,” he said.

To add insult to injury. Not only is the company out the $40 thousand, but they can’t sell the cars which range in prices from $40 to $80 thousand.

“It’s kind of a headache because we actually have to go through a long process of getting the insurance company to provide us with the actual factory spec wheels and tires without those we really can’t sell them and it’s the busiest time of year so it kind of puts a damper on business,” Cleveland said.

While he and police continue to search for answer, Cleveland said he can’t believe something like this would happen so close to home.

“This isn’t something you see in Mason City,” he said.