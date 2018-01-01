Thousands arrested for DWI over the holidays in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over 2,600 drivers were arrested during the holiday DWI enforcement effort in Minnesota.

The Department of Public Safety says 2,656 drivers were charged with impaired driving between November 22 and December 31, 2017. That includes an incident in Olmsted County where sheriff’s deputies took someone into custody after the driver went into the county parks fishing area, hit some rocks near the edge of the lake, and went airborne into the water.

The 2017 total was up from 2,407 DWI arrests during the same time in 2016.

The highest number of arrests in the Twin Cities metro area was 175 by the State Patrol in Oakdale. The most DWI arrests in Greater Minnesota was 68 by the State Patrol in Rochester. 12 law enforcement agencies also reported picking someone up with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .35 percent or higher. The Coon Rapids Police Department says it arrested a driver with a BAC of .492, the highest in the state for this enforcement effort.

The Department of Public Safety says its concerns are not over with the end of the holiday season. It says from 2011 to 2015, an average of 180 people were arrested for DWI during Super Bowl Weekend.