This year’s Thursdays on First and 3rd is a success, depending on who you talk to

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This Thursday is the last Thursdays on First and 3rd of the season. Despite ending early because of weather, early numbers show a good turn-out.

Numbers provided by the Rochester Downtown Alliance show about 204,088 showed up for the 11 dates so far. An average of about 19,500 people showed up for seven of those 11 dates. But, the average for this year’s weekly event is brought down to just over 18,000 due to the dates that ended earlier because of weather.

That brings this year’s average in line with last year’s 18,000 average.

Despite good numbers, vendors at Thursdays said business was slower than years past.

“We've been in Thursdays and First for now five years I think and we definitely have not been as busy as we were five years ago, three years ago, even two years ago,” Christine Dahl, co-owner of Taphouse, said.

Kelly Griffin, the general manager at Grand Rounds Brewing Co., also said they saw lower numbers than previous years.

Stahl said RDA does a great job putting on the event, but she does have some ideas she thinks would help draw in business.

“I would love to see some of these local bands that actually have a following in this town that would bring people out to Thursday’s on First,” she said. “I think if we did more local bands, they really would bring in a bigger crowd.”

Michael Vogel, general manager at Dooley’s Pub also said business was down this year, suggesting more local bands, like Incognito, could bring in bigger crowds.

Vendors said a shorter summer event could also help boost business.

“People I think, you know, I’ve been, now I can do these other things. Bringing it down to maybe 10 weeks and cutting off those last two weeks will keep it a little more fresh,” she said.

Stahl also said as it gets later in the summer, kids go back to school. This means fewer people at the event and fewer employees to help vendors put on their tent.

Griffin agreed, she’d like to see the summer staple cut down its duration in the future. She said maybe having the event every other week over summer would make it easier on vendors and more attractive to guests.

The final Thursdays on First and 3rd will run from 11:30am-8:30pm on August 30. Final numbers of this year’s attendance will be released September 5.