Clear

Third suspect arrested for what police describe as a drug deal gone bad

Batri Ismail Batri Ismail

Incident involved gunfire on August 6.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:49 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to some gunfire reported on August 6.

Rochester police say a man went to a trailer in the 2200 block of Park lane SE to buy some marijuana. The man said a black man came out of a room, pointed a gun at his head, and demanded the victim empty out his pockets. Police say there was a struggle where the victim managed to grab gun and it fired into the floor.


John Lockett

Ashley Heckman

The confrontation then moved outside the trailer where the victim was hit in the head with a rake.

John Lockett and Ashley Heckman, both 20 and from Rochester, were initially arrested and 22-year-old Batri Ismail was picked up Wednesday night.

All three are facing charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery. Lockett is also charged with two counts of reckless handling of weapons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events