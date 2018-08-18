Third suspect arrested for what police describe as a drug deal gone bad

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to some gunfire reported on August 6.
Rochester police say a man went to a trailer in the 2200 block of Park lane SE to buy some marijuana. The man said a black man came out of a room, pointed a gun at his head, and demanded the victim empty out his pockets. Police say there was a struggle where the victim managed to grab gun and it fired into the floor.
John Lockett
Ashley Heckman
The confrontation then moved outside the trailer where the victim was hit in the head with a rake.
John Lockett and Ashley Heckman, both 20 and from Rochester, were initially arrested and 22-year-old Batri Ismail was picked up Wednesday night.
All three are facing charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery. Lockett is also charged with two counts of reckless handling of weapons.
