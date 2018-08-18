Third suspect arrested for what police describe as a drug deal gone bad

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to some gunfire reported on August 6.

Rochester police say a man went to a trailer in the 2200 block of Park lane SE to buy some marijuana. The man said a black man came out of a room, pointed a gun at his head, and demanded the victim empty out his pockets. Police say there was a struggle where the victim managed to grab gun and it fired into the floor.



The confrontation then moved outside the trailer where the victim was hit in the head with a rake.

John Lockett and Ashley Heckman, both 20 and from Rochester, were initially arrested and 22-year-old Batri Ismail was picked up Wednesday night.

All three are facing charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery. Lockett is also charged with two counts of reckless handling of weapons.