Third sex abuse trial set for Doug Lindaman

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A new trial date and location have been decided for a man accused of sexual abuse.

Scroll for more content...

62-year-old Doug Lindaman of Charles City was convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy, but that conviction was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court because it said Lindaman should not have been allowed to act as his own attorney.

A second trial was moved to Franklin County but it ended in a mistrial on February 23 when a witness mentioned Lindaman’s criminal history.

A third trial has now been scheduled to begin on April 9 and this one will be held in Cerro Gordo County.