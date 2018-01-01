Third sentence in Byron High School vandalism

BYRON, Minn. – The third named defendant that vandalized Byron High School is sentenced.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office observed thousands of dollars in damage to the school on April 28, 2017. Most of the vandalism involved spray paint or eggs thrown at the school. An investigation led to seven young people being held responsible. Four of them were underage juveniles whose names were not made public.

Charges of disorderly conduct and aiding and abetting 1st degree criminal damage to property were filed against Katherine Regan Carpenter, Brandon Michael Stackhouse, and Flabio Olmos.

All three, each now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting property damage. Carpenter did it in October 2017, Stackhouse in December 2017, and Olmos on Thursday.

All three were given stays of adjudication, five years of probation, and each must pay over $1,000 in restitution to the school. A stay of adjudication means if the three fulfill the terms of their probations, this conviction will be wiped from their records.