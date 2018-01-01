Third guilty plea in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third defendant in a gunpoint home invasion is pleading guilty.

Rochester police say five young men kicked down a door at Quarter Apartments on March 25, 2017 and displayed guns to keep the residents from leaving, with part of the crime actually being streamed live on social media.

20-year-old Elijah Sandre Hollins of Rochester entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of 3rd degree riot. He’s been ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and either pay a $300 fine or perform 30 hours of community work service.

Donte Wilkins of Stewartville had previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary and was given four years and two months in prison. Wilkins was also sentenced to four years and nine months behind bars for 2nd degree manslaughter in the Dodge County death of Tyler Gray. Both sentences are being served at the same time. Elliott Norwood of Rochester pleaded guilty to 3rd degree riot and received two years of probation for his role in the home invasion.

Two other defendants, 19-year-old Andrew Kinwan Davenport and 19-year-old Kareem Isaiah Hollins, are scheduled to stand trial on March 12. They are both charged with three counts of 1st degree burglary and one count of 2nd degree riot. Kareem Hollins also faces an addition charge of 5th degree assault.