Third Northwood food pantry opens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- A third food pantry in Northwood is opening its doors to the community this week.The Worth County Community Food Pantry say they hope to serve around 60-80 people in a five county area. Though there are two other pantries in Northwood, coordinator, Angela Wright, says there is a big needs for a third one in the area.“Most families of three in our area would qualify as well as those who live in the surrounding rural areas,” she said.The pantry will be open two days a week as well as by appointment.