Scroll for more content...
The Worth County Community Food Pantry say they hope to serve around 60-80 people in a five county area. Though there are two other pantries in Northwood, coordinator, Angela Wright, says there is a big needs for a third one in the area.
“Most families of three in our area would qualify as well as those who live in the surrounding rural areas,” she said.
The pantry will be open two days a week as well as by appointment.
Related Content
- Third Northwood food pantry opens
- Construction underway at Northwood-Kensett
- Northwood woman charged with Burger King theft
- Fire in Northwood causes significant damage
- Remains found in southern Iowa identified as Northwood woman
- Northwood-Kensett superintendent in running for Fort Dodge job
- Guilty plea in Northwood theft of guns and beer
- Northwood still a 'quiet, little town' despite weekend stabbing
- Northwood man: 'My life will exist in my bedroom' without opioids
- Coming soon...food trucks!