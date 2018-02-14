Thinking about summer employment in winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While it's still cold outside, people are starting to think about sumemr jobs, now.

"Take a good look at the resume. Is the resume up to speed in terms of dates of employment," Brad Trahan of Express Employment Professionals in Rochester said.

Trahan said especially when it comes to summer employment, it's a candidate's market.

"There is a big time need for a lot of good talent out there," he said.

This need is due to both a lot of openings and more young adults opting for summer internships, like Alison Tarara.

"That's the common thing to do during your junior and senior year, so a lot of people are doing that job search right now," she said. "I wanted to do an internship because it's better for my future job opportunities."

But Tarara said it was summer jobs that showed her what she wanted to do with her future. After summer jobs, food service, retail, and childcare, Tarara discovered she wanted to work with kids in her career.

"Spending all those times with those kids really showed me what my career path should be...I'm hoping to do pediatric nursing because of that," she said.

Trahan said this is not uncommon.

"People may be going to school for one thing but I'll say have you thought about this," he said.

He also said summer jobs not only help young adults, but also help older adults who want a career change or want a little extra cash once retired.

Many applications for seasonal employment are open now. Trahan recommends researching opportunities and fixing resumes now, so people are ready to work the first day of summer.