Think of this? Putting child's information on car seat case of crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - As a parent you probably don't want to think about say if you were to get in an accident with your kids but hey it can happen.Have you ever considered putting your child's info like their name and age on their car seat, well you may want to start.Brian Koob is a sheriff deputy for Cerro Gordo County and a parent of three triplets. When asked Koob says he's luckily never been in an car accident with them.“It’s always one of those concerns on the back your mind where you want to make sure your children are safe,” Koob said.Koob says he was caught off guard was when he was handed a slip to fill out with his kids information during a doctor's visit at Mayo clinic.“I never thought of having that information on there but for emergency personal to have that information right on hand,” Koob said.The slip lists his kids' names, date of birth, and any medical needs, it’s then posted on their car seats. In case of an emergency where he or his wife go unconscious that information is available to the first responders.The concept is trending on twitter.“Oh it’s extremely important it’s something that's one less thing you worry about, puts you at ease, easily accessible for first responders,” Koob said.Again this may be a concept you never even thought of so let's breakdown what you should have on the slip:NameDate of BirthPhysicians name and location of their officeMedical Needs