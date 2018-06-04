The vote is in on a new name for the SE Minnesota region

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “South by Southeast” is the winner of the Name Our Region contest for southeastern Minnesota.

Journey To Growth, an economic development effort covering Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Goodhue, Houston, Steele, and Wabasha counties, organized the contest and says it received over 90 entries. The finalists were chosen and a public online vote took place from May 15 to May 31.

“South by Southeast” won out over “Venture Southeast Minnesota.” A $500 cash prize will be going to the winner, Tessa Leung. She is the owner of Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Restaurant.

“We have great cities-large and small, we have artists and local musicians who are getting more and more connected every day, amazing growers and producers who send their wares north and entrepreneurs are starting to become the norm and not the exception,” says Leung.

The Name Our Region contest was created by Journey to Growth and partners; Southeast Minnesota League of Municipalities, Community Economic Development Associates, SE MN Together and University of Minnesota Extension.