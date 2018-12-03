The success of monthly most wanted lists

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- Each month those with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office release mugshots and descriptions of those who are most wanted by law enforcement. The idea is to give people like Joann Willemsen an update of what’s going on around their homes and to let them know some of those pictured in the mugshots are still on the streets.“Crime is everywhere,” said Willemsen. It’s nice to have ab awareness level and I think it heightens that for people.”Willemsen says the list is a good reminder to make sure she is checking her surroundings and to make a report if she sees someone on the list walking around.“I’d call law enforcement if I recognized somebody, but I think that’s the point,” she said.Which those with Crime Stoppers are happy to hear.“There are people out there with warrants,” said Amanda Leake, the President of the North Iowa Crime Stoppers. “If you know where they are then you can help our law enforcement.”Leake says allowing the public to see those who are wanted in our area appears to be working.“We did it last September and after a month of being out, we had 11 people left to find of the 30 person list,” she said.Those with the sheriff’s office say most of those warrants were issued in late February to early march and some of them have already been handled, but if you see something you should say something.“I think public awareness is the most important thing,” said Willemsen. “You don’t want the public making citizens arrests, you want law enforcement to do it. It’s just knowing where you are at all times.”