The snow is heavy for the tree branches

MASON CITY, Iowa- While many people are worried about cleaning their sidewalks and driveways from the heavy wet snow we received Monday, but one local company says you need to be watching out for another snow filled danger.

Those with Cutting Edge in Mason City say the snow we received as well as the high winds were too heavy for the trees to handle.

The owner, Kevin Hardy, says he receives calls every year around this time to clean up fallen limbs on roadways, sidewalks and roof’s. He says people really need to be listening for creaking trees or cracks in the structure saying it is dangerous.

One person we spoke with who was trying to shovel out his sidewalks says he’s seen the danger when a branch falls.

“I just keep my ears open and if I hear anything cracking I go and check it out,” says Joseph Rueter. “It happened down by my mom’s house where the branch actually came down, but it didn’t get me.”

Those with Cutting Edge say you need to call the professionals if you do hear creaking or see cracks in your trees.