MASON CITY, Iowa- The search for a new city administrator continues after the Mason City City Council decided not to favor any of the five finalists presented to them.Mayor Bill Schickel says he can’t go in to great detail about why the council didn’t choose one of those candidates because that was discloed in a number of closed door session, but gives some insight in to what the council is looking for in a candidate.Mayor Schickel says they want someone who is good with economic development projects such as the River City Renaissance Project. He also says they need to be good with customer service as well as get support from the city council and the community.“The first two pieces of criteria many of them met,” Mayor Schickel said. “It was that third criteria, getting the council’s support, the full support that they did not make.”Mayor Schickel said they are still deciding how they would like to move forward with the search for a list of new candidates. He said they could hire from within, do some recruiting of their own, hire a new firm or use the same firm that they used to get the last set of candidates.