The load-down on downsizing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Realtors tell KIMT people are reaching out to them about selling their house in Spring, and many of them are looking to downsize.

This trend isn’t necessarily new. A Trulia survey finds more than half of Americans said if they were to move, they’d look for a smaller home.

To find out more about the downsizing process, we spoke with Edwin Rust, who is an empty-nester and is in the process of downsizing.

“It’s an interesting experience to have to go through…finally you reach a point where you don’t need things,” Rust said.

He and his wife just recently moved out of the house they raised their five kids in and into an assisted living facility. As part of the downsizing process, the couple is getting rid of their things.

“You have to reach a point where you can say, ‘I got to have the space so I got to get rid of this,’” he said. “That’s why I always try to find people that are going to appreciate what I want to get rid of.”

So he gave his hardware tools to his kids. He’s also getting rid of the over 750 books he once had at the house, some being donated to the Rochester Public Library.

But downsizing can be hard. Experts at A Smooth Move, which helps people downsize, said people looking for to downsize in the Spring should do a couple things now.

The company suggests people know where they’re headed and have a good timeline of when and where they are moving. It also suggests starting to go through items room by room, starting with the room that is least used.

The company is giving a presentation to help people downsize at River Bend Assisted Living at 10 am.