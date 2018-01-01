The latest weather announcements for the viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow and Ice Likely Today into this Evening... .A winter storm system will impact Iowa today into tonight. Mixed precipitation will spread northward across central and southern Iowa this morning, with snow expected to spread across northwest into north central Iowa by late morning. The wintry mix and snow will continue across portions of the area through this evening. Mixed precipitation across portions of south central into eastern central Iowa will change over to rain this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow is expected across the north tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with the higher amounts over the northwest. A light glazing is possible with brief periods of a wintry mix.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick, snow-covered roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. Snow may be heavy at times, with visibilities down to around one half mile or less at times especially this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow may mix with freezing rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. Ice accumulations of a glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chippewa; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW AND SOME BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT... .A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from this afternoon through tonight for areas east of a line from Redwood Falls to St. Cloud, Minnesota except for Eau Claire and Freeborn counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area. Heavy snow with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will spread into the area this afternoon or early evening. Given the expected intensity, conditions will deteriorate rapidly following the onset of the snow. Snowfall totals of 5 to 7 inches are likely across the warned area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area. In addition, northwest winds gusting to 30 mph late Saturday night will lead to areas of blowing snow, especially across southern and eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Travel could become very difficult Saturday night through early Sunday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow may mix with freezing rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. Ice accumulations of a glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, some reductions to visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow tonight.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow and Ice Likely Today into this Evening... .A winter storm system will impact Iowa today into tonight. Mixed precipitation will spread northward across central and southern Iowa this morning, with snow expected to spread across northwest into north central Iowa by late morning. The wintry mix and snow will continue across portions of the area through this evening. Mixed precipitation across portions of south central into eastern central Iowa will change over to rain this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow is expected across the north tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow is expected, with brief periods of mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with the higher amounts over the northwest, a light glazing of ice is possible.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick, snow-covered roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. Snow may be heavy at times, with visibilities down to around one half mile or less at times especially this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow may mix with freezing rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. Ice accumulations of a glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow may mix with freezing rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. Ice accumulations of a glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, some reductions to visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow tonight.

