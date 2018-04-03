The latest severe weather alerts

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Cerro Gordo; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow to Impact Northern Iowa This Afternoon into Evening... .Rain is forecast to develop and move into northern Iowa this morning and transition to a snow during the afternoon hours and continue into the evening. Some patchy blowing snow is possible during the afternoon with periodic gusts to 30 mph. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with localized amounts up to 4 inches possible near the Minnesota border. Expect a sharp edge of snow totals where the southwest portion of the same county is likely to receive much less much snow compared to the northeast section.

* WHERE...Far northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times due to gusty southeast winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow And Strong Winds Impacting Travel Today Into Tonight... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will continue across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning switching over to all snow this afternoon. Slippery travel has already been reported across portions of northeast Iowa. The snow will be heavy at times this afternoon and evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected. Look for the snow to move into western and central Wisconsin this afternoon into early this evening. Also, southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow causing additional travel impacts across open areas west of the Mississippi River. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds may also bring down small tree branches. The highest travel impact time from this storm will be from noon today through midnight tonight. The evening commute will be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of a glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and could bring down small tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow And Strong Winds Impacting Travel Today Into Tonight... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will continue across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning switching over to all snow this afternoon. Slippery travel has already been reported across portions of northeast Iowa. The snow will be heavy at times this afternoon and evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected. Look for the snow to move into western and central Wisconsin this afternoon into early this evening. Also, southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow causing additional travel impacts across open areas west of the Mississippi River. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds may also bring down small tree branches. The highest travel impact time from this storm will be from noon today through midnight tonight. The evening commute will be impacted. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Winds gusting as high 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and could bring down small tree branches today. The visibility could be reduced to 1/2 mile or less at times in open areas.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel hazardous or impossible. Strong winds are expected. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Nicollet; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT... .The winter storm warning for today and tonight has been expanded west to now include all of west central MN. Winter weather advisories continue around the warning and now includes all of southwest and south central MN, along with Rusk, Chippewa, and Eau Claire Counties in WI. Snow is now falling across central MN, and we will see the rain outside of central MN change over to snow during the morning. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and evening. In general snow totals between 6 and 9 inches are expected across the warning area, with the highest snowfall totals, near 12 inches, expected between Princeton and Little Falls in central MN. Snow totals in the advisory are expected to between 3 and 6 inches. In addition, northeast winds gusting to 40 mph will lead to some blowing and drifting snow. Given the possibility of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, we anticipate very difficult travel across the area on Monday. At this point the worst travel conditions are expected Monday afternoon and evening. There is still some uncertainty on when the precipitation will change to snow. An earlier transition to snow would lead to final snow totals higher than what we currently have, while a later change would reduce observed snowfall totals. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Nicollet, Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. In addition, some reductions to visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.