ST. PAUL, Minn. – The state’s weekly report says influenza is “widespread” across Minnesota.

172 people were hospitalized for the flu during the week ending December 23, which is the most for that week since 2014. A total of 585 people have been hospitalized for the flu so far this season.

Most of the reported hospitalizations have been in the Twin Cities metro area and the people getting sick are overwhelming 65 years and older. As of December 23, just 46 people have gone to the hospital for the flu in southeastern Minnesota.

