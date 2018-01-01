The flu is a growing problem in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu remains a growing problem in Minnesota.

Scroll for more content...

The weekly report from the state’s Department of Health says there were 346 people hospitalized for influence during the last full week of December, up from 261 the week before. That would be the highest level of hospitalizations at this point in the flu season since 2014 with the overwhelming number still coming in the Twin Cities metro area.

The Department of Health also says there were flu outbreaks reported at 19 long-term care facilities the last full week of December, up from 3 the previous week. That is the most since 2014 for this early in the flu season.

In Iowa, the latest numbers show influenza is less of a problem. The State Hygienic Laboratory confirmed 123 cases of the flu for the week ending December 23, mostly in central and eastern Iowa, with five outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Minnesota is classifying the flu as “widespread,” the highest category, while Iowa says the flu is “regional,” the second highest level.