The first week of 2018 Legislative Session is complete and it was a busy one

DES MOINES, Iowa- The first week of the 2018 Legislative Session is complete and it was a busy one at the capital.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her first “Condition of the State” address laying out her priorities for the year ahead. She also released her proposed budget adjustments after the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference projected a shortfall.

A Chief Justice also spoke this week expressing the issues with the lack of funding coming in to the justice system.

Democratic Representative Sharon Steckman says she hopes both parties can work together this year saying education needs to be funded as well as water quality initiatives. Republican Representative Terry Baxter says he is optimistic about this week and the Governors speech.

One person we spoke with says he wishes elected officials would move mental health higher on the list of priorities.

“Mental health treatment and that type of thing needs to be brought to the forefront with the situation and our culture right now,” says Kelly Mishak of Nora Springs. “I work in the medical field and I am worried about the number of treatment facilities available for the mentally ill.”