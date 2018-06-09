The first family of horse shows

The Urban family loves spending time together. They also love horse shows.
So they decided to combine their two passions into the MidStates Horse Show. They travel all over the midwest for various different shows and competitions.
This week they are in Mason City.
Click on the video tab for more on their journey together.
