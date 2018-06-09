Clear
The first family of horse shows

The MidStates Horse Show runs through Sunday.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 9:07 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

The Urban family loves spending time together.  They also love horse shows.

So they decided to combine their two passions into the MidStates Horse Show.  They travel all over the midwest for various different shows and competitions.

This week they are in Mason City.

The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
