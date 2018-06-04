The day in the life of a lawyer

GARNER, Iowa- “I don’t exactly know what a lawyer does,” said Middle School Student Nataly Castillo.

That is why six Garner middle school students got an eye opening experience Monday at the Hancock County Courthouse to learn what an attorney does.

Collin Davison, a lawyer with Hieny Law Firm in Mason City, said many kids like Jonah Pringnitz and Nataly Castillo only have an opportunity to see lawyers on TV which is why he wants to give them a sneak peak of his daily work as a way to inspire them to one day go to school to be a lawyer.

“I’m thinking about a job I’d like to do when I’m older,” said Pringnitz.

But Davison said TV lawyers only show part of what he does and a lot more goes in to it.

“Anything from client meetings to research to a lot of writing,” said Davison. “This job requires people skills but also requires the ability to think analytically to write well and effectively communicate both orally and in writing.”

The issue, however, is larger than just showing that there is more to an attorney than meets the eye. Davison said lawyers in Iowa are growing in age and they need to teach younger students the benefits of working in rural Iowa.

“There’s plenty of work to be done and what we do know is that with the aging demographic it is only going to become worse unless we get people to replace some of the retiring attorneys,” he said.

So that one day these students can fill the shoes of attorneys retiring in the near future.

“It seems like kind of an interesting how they can figure out what you’re supposed to do and what the best choice is,” said Castillo.