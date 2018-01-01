The cost of calling for help

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa- Wherever you live, having a law enforcement agency to call when an emergency happens is essential, but some counties have to pay in order to have that service.

According to those with Hancock County, the board of supervisors voted to change the formula they used to determine how much communities pay for dispatch services. Britt and Garner, the largest communities in Hancock County, they will 71 percent of the counties dispatch service budget 0f $208,395 and the remaining counties would pay the rest.

Those who live in smaller communities such as Goodell say this is not feasible for small towns after being asked to pay nearly $3 thousand for the service, a $1 thousand increase from the year before.

“I think Goodell is very poor,” says lifelong resident Gerald Madison. “Being that it’s a police department and we are in the county they should just come through anyway because we are part of the county.”

“There are people out there who need emergency help and stuff like that,” says Roberto Guerra. “I just figured it would be easier just to not charge people.”

The county board of supervisors voted Monday to allow three small communities in Hancock County, Goodell, Woden and Crystal Lake to only pay 15% of the remaining budget meaning the county will have a $12 thousand shortfall. The city of Goodell is now being asked to pay $1,194.

“They can find some money some other way,” says Madison. “They can cut something someplace.”

Hancock County is not the only county that has to find a pay to pay for these services.

In Winnebago County they have a similar formula to Hancock County with a dispatch service budget of $433,860. The county covers half of the cost. Forest City then covers 50% of the remaining budget leaving the rest of the communities to cover the remainder. That leaves the town of Scarville, population 89 according to the last census, with a bill of nearly $2 thousand.

Floyd County, Cerro Gordo County and Freeborn County absorb the cost of the dispatch service budget.

Worth County charges each resident $10.25.