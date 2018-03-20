The cost of building a new jail

Scroll for more content...

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa- From outdated bars, to a number different parts of the cells that are not able to be fixed because of the age, those with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say they need an updated facility to house their inmates, something those in the community already know.“I’ve been up there visiting people, family members even, and it’s just been there so long they need a new update,” said Charles City resident Kathy Goge.But the cost to build a new facility would mean raising taxes over the next 19 years. Those with the sheriff’s office estimate a house valued at $50 thousand would have a total increase of around $30, a house valued at $75 thousand would increase to $45 a year and a house valued at $250 thousand would jump to $150 dollars a year. While that might not seem like much of an increase to some….“To some people it’s a lot,”Goge said. “The senior citizens that go day to day on their little checks. Some get more, others get less.”Those with the Department say they are only licensed to hold 14 inmates, but many times they are over capacity meaning they are having to bunk extra people to cells, something that can be dangerous for inmates as well as law enforcement.“We may have a person that is just intoxicated and we have a person with mental illness and we have a hard time up here trying to find space to put them which ultimately leads to us having to take them to another facility,” said Chief Deputy Patrick Shirley.The sheriff’s office estimates the cost to transport inmates to other jails over the next 19 years would be more than $15 million which costs more than building the new project would. But those in the community say they would like to see the sheriff’s office look for an alternate funding source.“I’ll be able to manage, yes, but I’ve always been able to manage,” Goge said. “It is still going to be difficult.”Follow the link below to find out when the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is holding an educational event near you.https://www.floydcoia.org/440/LEC-Courthouse-Updates-Project