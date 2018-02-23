'The Renegade Gardner' to speak at North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show

MASON CITY, Iowa - Spring is right around the corner, and that means the North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show kicks off this weekend.

Now in its 27th year, the show will be held at the All Seasons and Olson Buildings at the North Iowa Events Center. More than 100 vendors will have the latest ideas on gardening, interior and exterior design, gardening and more.

One of this year's featured seminar hosts is the 'Renegade Gardener' Don Engebretson, who is a nationally recognized authority on landscaping and garden design. He is also the author of five books, and has been featured in national magazines and newspapers, as well as being featured on TV shows as HGTV's "TIPical MaryEllen Show" and PBS' "Hometime".

One session that will be held this year is 'Design Secrets to a Beautiful Yard and Garden', and Engebretson has some advice for those who are buying a home and may not like the current look of the landscape.

"Do a walk around and don't be afraid to get rid of stuff. The giant overgrown shrubs, trees planted in the wrong place, evergreens that have gotten too large, foundation plants that are blocking the windows. Just because the thing came with the joint, it doesn't mean it belongs in your landscape," Engebretson says.

He's hosted seminars at home and garden shows across the United States and Canada for over 20 years, and notices that after a few years of decline, the audience for these events has grown, especially with millenials and Gen X-ers.

"They are now starting to settle down, buying homes and looking for hobbies. They're under far more stress, I think, and a much tougher and fast paced work environment. And a peaceful passion like gardening is starting to attract, finally, the next generation," Engebretson says.

The event goes until Sunday afternoon.