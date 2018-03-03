The Minnesota Department of Human Rights Finds Disparities in School Districts Statewide

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Human Rights Finds suspension and expulsion disparities in school districts statewide.

Scroll for more content...

The report states that students of color comprise 31% of population but receive 66% of all suspensions and expulsions. Also, students with disabilities comprise 14% of the population, and receive 43% of all suspensions and expulsions. It also states that students who are absent from the classroom are less likely to graduate and achieve success later in life.

One parent tells KIMT she's not surprised by this and feels that its a societal issue that we all as a community need to educate ourselves on to fix.

A member of the Community Focus Group agrees and says that if students continue to not finish school, this will affect us as a community. So, he hopes we can come together and work towards an improvement soon.