The LeRoy Community Pool is open... for now

LEROY, Minn. -- Staff at the LeRoy Community Pool are hoping the district will vote to fund the pool.

According to the pool manager Lindsay Milks, the indoor pool attached to the LeRoy-Ostrander Public School depends on the support of private donors, but in January the major contributors from the pool board announced that they will discontinue funding for the pool beginning June 1 unless a long-term solution can be found.

That possible long-term solution is using tax money to fund the pool. Without this money, Milks fears the pool could close.

"It would be a real shame for it to lose out on this town because it makes us unique. We're a small town and we gotta have something that draws people here," she says.

In November, the district will vote whether or not to put an operating levy towards running the pool. Milks says she's feeling optimistic that voters will vote 'yes' to fund the pool.

"If we vote yes, and it passes, the pool will stay open," explains Milks. "If we vote no... the likelihood of us closing is pretty good or we might be able to swing through partial opening."

Milks tells KIMT the June 1 deadline has confused some people about whether or not the pool is open right now. While the pool board said they will cease funding the pool June 1, the pool is still open and operating normally right now. The pool is still open for lap swim, open swim, water aerobics, and Red Cross swimming lessons while it waits for the district's vote.