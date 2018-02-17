ROCHESTER Minn.- Jeff Clements of American Promise teamed up with the League of Women Voters to educate the community on "Dark Money".

He says a series of Supreme Court rulings is responsible for the flooding of unlimited dark money in our campaign system, corrupting our democracy.

Most members of the community were there to find out what they as Americans and registered voters could do to get some sort of transparency in the political system today.

One member of the community, Raymond Schmitz says, "Don't vote for people who are not willing to disclose all of their campaign contributions."

Jeff says to talk with your candidate and ask what they plan on doing to get rid of dark money and how they plan to represent the people and not just the donors.