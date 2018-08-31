The Latest: Slight risk of severe weather today

Weather links

A slight risk of severe weather persists today as a stretch of rainy weather begins.

Showers and storms look more likely in the morning then later this evening and overnight.

Even a slight risk for severe weather could bring hail and strong winds. Overnight seems to be the higher chance for severe weather to return to the area. More rain is expected next week.