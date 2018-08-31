Clear

The Latest: Slight risk of severe weather today

Even a slight risk for severe weather could bring hail and strong winds.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 7:32 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 8:01 AM

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

A slight risk of severe weather persists today as a stretch of rainy weather begins.
Showers and storms look more likely in the morning then later this evening and overnight.
Even a slight risk for severe weather could bring hail and strong winds. Overnight seems to be the higher chance for severe weather to return to the area. More rain is expected next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Community Events