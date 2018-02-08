The curling craze is in full effect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many curling is just a quirky sport that pops up every four years during the Winter Olympics. But the sport is gaining a lot of attention in our area.

Here are the basics: two teams alternate sliding 42 pound rocks down a sheet of ice toward a target known as "the house." Sweepers accompany the rock and use brooms to influence its path.

Members of the newly formed Curling Club of Rochester say the amount of local interest in the sport has been overwhelming.

"The people who have heard about curling, maybe seen it on the Olympics or have a friend or relative who's done it have come out in droves," explains Scott Hoss with the Curling Club of Rochester. "We had an informal get together we were hoping for 30 or 40 people we had over 100 people show up just to learn about curling."

Part of the draw is that just about anybody can play. The club is hosting several events this month for new and experienced curlers.