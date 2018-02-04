ALBERT LEA, Minn. - "I just like jumping in the cold water.”

Since 2009 - Sterling Pfening has been attending The Big Freeze and participating in the polar plunge.

“It just shocks you a little bit, you get cold and that’s the worst part is your feet because you get cold and you are standing on the bottom and there are rocks and that's the worst part about the whole thing."

And this year, he encouraged his siblings to also join in on the fun.

“I was happy for just going two time, but peer pressure you know five times you got to it,” says Rachel Pfening.

Cole Thompson was a first-timer this year.

"Well I was talked into it by my girlfriend she's back there doing it some more she's crazy. I wasn't looking forward to doing it but I’m glad I did because it's all for a good cause and once you get in the water it's not as bad as you think.”

The purpose of the event is to help raise money for local charities and food banks in the area, while also giving community members fun activities to do.

"We really hope that people just see that there are opportunities to have fun all year round and that you don’t have to be in the middle of participating to really enjoy them. I myself have never jumped in the lake and I don't see myself doing that, but I get a tremendous amount pleasure of watching other people do it,” says Captain Scott Hanna, Albert Lea Fire Department.

Other activities that were held at the Big Freeze Tailgate Party included horse drawn sleigh rides, a kite festival and a chili cook-off.