Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Clear Lake landmark was demolished Monday, and it left many in North Iowa reminiscing about a location that many cherished.The Barrel Drive-In opened for business in the 1950s and was one of Clear Lake’s main dining attractions for decades.In November, it was announced Casey’s was purchasing the property.The demolition began Monday morning, and when news spread of the construction many responded on social media about its significance.“Went there on our first date 59 years ago, married for 58 years. Good memory,” Larry Degen said on KIMT’s Facebook page.