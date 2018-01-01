Textbook or Ebook?

ROCHESTER Minn.- Many college professors are still requiring students to rent or buy printed textbooks for classes.

Many students do like having the textbook in print so they can highlight words and take notes in the book but when it comes to cost, ebooks can look more attractive.

Research says that ebooks can be significantly cheaper and they'll never go out of stock.

One student we spoke with said she doesn't think it's fair for professors to assign textbooks that don't have an ebook option because many students are enrolled in multiple classes a day, and textbooks are heavy.