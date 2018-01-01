Texas man pleads guilty to Freeborn County drug crime

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Texas man caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

28-year-old Sergio Mendez of Brownsville, TX was arrested on April 10, 2017 at the Motel 6 in Albert Lea. Police were called to the hotel on the report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. Mendez said he owned the vehicle but an officer says he could not produce proof of ownership.

Mendez was arrested and $3,500 was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed in his sock. An opened cigarette pack was also found on Mendez’ person and police say there was 271 grams of meth inside it.

On Friday, Mendez entered a guilty plea to 1st degree possession of methamphetamine. His sentencing is scheduled for February 1.