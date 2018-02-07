Teens raise awareness on underage drinking through short film

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The students wanted to find a way to make an impact during a speech competition this year, so they created a short film.

“Drinking is a big problem, so we really wanted to make a video that would impact others and hopefully reach people and tell them not to drink and drive and really not to drink at all underage,” says Nadalyn Myer, 12th grader.

The film showcases scenes of teens drinking at a party and later getting into a car crash while intoxicated.

Some students say it gave them a real look at the potential consequences.

“The funeral scene was one of the scenes and that was kind of scary like it wasn’t real, but it kind of felt real if someone did drink and it could be someone you're really close to and love,” says Amelia Brogett, 10th grader.

The Winnebago County Youth Task Force and local fire and police departments also played a major role in making sure the students had all of the resources and guidelines for the film helping them score high marks.

"These three judges either give you a one two or three rating most of the time. A one or two is okay, but you really want to get those one’s though and so the three judges give you what their vote is and they gave us all one’s,” says Myer.

The students say coming together as a group to shed light on the issue helped them learn some personal lessons.

"This video has really taught me how to be a good leader and a good student and I don't have to do what everyone else is doing,” says Myer.

"Drinking underage and drinking and driving is very dangerous even though they may think I’ve only had a couple drinks I’m fine, it’s not okay anything can happen you don’t think it can happen to you but it really can,” says Brogett.