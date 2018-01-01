Teens being recommended to be screened more for depression

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - 50 percent of kids with depression get diagnosed before reaching adulthood that has the American Academy of Pediatrics updating its guidelines when it comes to teens getting screened. Right now we have psychiatrists saying that teens need to be screened more often for depression but you have schools like Clear Lake HighSchool and others across the area seeing the funding to do so being pulled.Kaitlan Harnish is currently a senior at Clear Lake High School. Her freshman year Harnish was screened for depression.“There is a lot of things that can happen and while you get depressed but you should also still talk to someone if you need help,” Harnish said.The American Academy of Pediatrics is now asking for kids 12 and up to be screened for depression once a year. The screening can be done at a well-visit, sports physical or even at school. Kids will be asked to fill out a questionnaire then have a face to face follow up if their answers suggest they need help. Harnish says she feels it's critical for kids like her to be screened more.