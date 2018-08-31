Teen sentenced for SUV theft in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – Stealing an SUV results in probation for a northeast Iowa teen.
Brandon Joseph Kimber, 19, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Cresco police accused him of driving away in a Toyota Venza that had been parked in front of the Subway shop on 2nd Avenue SE on January 16.
The SUV was later located at the Casey’s General Store in West Union. A tip led to Kimber’s arrest.
He’s been sentenced to one to two years of supervised probation.
