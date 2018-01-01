Teen gets up to 25 years in prison for Hancock County robbery

GARNER, Iowa – Two teens have now been sentenced for a gunpoint robbery.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine, 19-year-old Samuel Christopher Swanson, and 17-year-old Isaiah Zion Lewis robbed several people at a party near Klemme on July 31, 2017. No one was hurt but law enforcement says an AF15 rifle and a handgun were used in the crime and shots were fired.

Lewis was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison for pleading guilty to 1st degree robbery. He must serve at least five years before being eligible for parole.

Swanson previously pleaded guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree burglary and accessory after the fact. He got five years of probation for each burglary count and two years for being an accessory.

Valentine is charged with seven counts of 1st degree robbery, three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and one count of 2nd degree burglary. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 20 in Hancock County District Court.