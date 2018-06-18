BYRON, Minn. - A senior at Byron High School is fighting a rare disease.
Scroll for more content...
According to Mike Coble's "Go Fund Me" page, the teen was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome affecting his nerves and muscles.
The page states that Mike first experienced symptoms earlier in June when he experienced numbness in his hands, feet and face.
According to the wire story, Mayo Clinic said there is no cure for the disease, but most people do recover.
Coble was slated to play football for Minnesota State University this fall, but those plans are now on hold.
For a link to his Go Fund Me Click Here.
Related Content
- Teen Fights Rare Disease
- Minnesota warning about horse disease
- Fighting heat when fighting fires
- Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic
- Fighting for equal pay
- Helping teens in need
- Fighting for special education funding
- Is a significant snowstorm in March rare? Let's look at recent data
- Toddler battles rare genetic disorder that swells hands, arms, lower body
- Marijuana sentence for Hampton teen