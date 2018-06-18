Teen Fights Rare Disease

BYRON, Minn. - A senior at Byron High School is fighting a rare disease.

According to Mike Coble's "Go Fund Me" page, the teen was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome affecting his nerves and muscles.

The page states that Mike first experienced symptoms earlier in June when he experienced numbness in his hands, feet and face.

According to the wire story, Mayo Clinic said there is no cure for the disease, but most people do recover.

Coble was slated to play football for Minnesota State University this fall, but those plans are now on hold.

