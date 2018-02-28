Teams participate in 'Grab and Give' race for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

MASON CITY, Iowa - Organizers say they're on track to raise thousands of dollars for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank through their annual 'Grab and Give' grocery event.

28 teams of at least three people raced through the aisles of Hy-Vee West in Mason City Tuesday morning, with a 5-minute time limit to grab as many groceries as they could that total close to $250. However, teams were only allowed to use mental math to calculate the worth of their groceries.

Now in their 6th year, organizer Linda Anderegg from the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau says the event brings out the excitement each and every time.

"It's a great time. When we ask businesses if they'll compete again for the next year or join us, they're always ready to go. It's like 'yeah, we'll be a team.' So we're happy about that," Anderegg says.

Chris Jessen, who was part of the Heartland Asphalt team, says that while there is a race against time, it's still a fun time had by all, and plans on racing again next year.

"You get to see a lot of other people from the community, and a lot of other businesses. It's people you see around town, so it's good to get a little friendly competition," Jessen says.

The event has continually grown in both attendance and donations; in its first year, 7 teams participated and raised over $1,000, and last year, 23 teams participated and over $6,000 was raised.