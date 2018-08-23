Teaching kids about school bus safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at Longfellow Elementary filed onto a school bus to learn about how it keeps kids safe at First Student's 4th Annual Safety Dog Tour. They also took photos with the Safety Dog mascot and signed a safety pledge.

There are a variety of aspects of school buses that keep students safe in traffic, explains First Student multi-site safety manager Jenifer Doyle. "We rely on a system called compartmentalization to keep children safe in our school buses. The seats are specially designed. There is a special type and thickness of foam and the seats are set a certain distance apart to spread the crash impact for children," she says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70% more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than in a car.