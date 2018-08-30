Clear

Teaching kids about Judaism

An after school program in Rochester gives students a glimpse into the Jewish faith.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With school back in session across our area, so are after school activities.
A new program is giving kids the chance to learn about Judaism.
Chana Greene is the founder of the program and says it offers a different approach to learning about the Jewish faith.
Students will learn about the history of the religion through fun activities like educational games and field trips. Greene says while there are resources in Rochester for people to learn about judaism until now there hasn't been a way for students to fully enjoy the process.

“It shouldn't just be learning stories and information...it should be that when they come out of the classroom or the building each week...it's that they have lived an experienced and have practiced an experience and this is something they want to be apart of and their to proud to be apart of,” said Greene.
The jewish enrichment program is open to kids ages three to fourteen.
It starts next Wednesday.

