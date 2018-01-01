Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Money owed by Southbridge Mall owner continues to skyrocket

He now owes $233,236. That's up from $218,637 from earlier this month.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 12:48 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa – Taxes owed by the Southbridge Mall owner continue to grow as payments haven’t been made.
Earlier this month, Mike Kohan gave verbal confirmation to the Cerro Gordo County treasurer’s officer that he would pay a portion of the taxes to keep the property out of a tax sale.
RELATED:  Southbridge Mall owner hasn't paid taxes. 
The treasurer’s office said Kohan has not made any payments and now owes $233,236. That is up from $218,637 from earlier this month.
On March 7, Kohan told KIMT that he wasn’t paying the taxes because “the mail is failing."

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events