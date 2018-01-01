Money owed by Southbridge Mall owner continues to skyrocket

MASON CITY, Iowa – Taxes owed by the Southbridge Mall owner continue to grow as payments haven’t been made.Earlier this month, Mike Kohan gave verbal confirmation to the Cerro Gordo County treasurer’s officer that he would pay a portion of the taxes to keep the property out of a tax sale.The treasurer’s office said Kohan has not made any payments and now owes $233,236. That is up from $218,637 from earlier this month.On March 7, Kohan told KIMT that he wasn’t paying the taxes because “the mail is failing."