Tax fraud sending Rochester woman to prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman is going to federal prison for tax fraud.

Rosa Margarita Maldonado was accused of filing false U.S. tax returns for 2011 and 2012, claiming phony dependents and taking tax credits and refunds to which she was not entitled. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Maldonado unlawfully used the names, Social Security numbers, and birth dates of two minor children in order to wrongly receive a $7,712 tax refund.

Maldonado was convicted of aggravated identity theft and fraudulent claims. She’s been sentenced to two years and one day behind bars, followed by one year of supervised release.