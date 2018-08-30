Clear

Tax fraud sending Rochester woman to prison

Federal conviction over $7,000 tax refund.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman is going to federal prison for tax fraud.

Rosa Margarita Maldonado was accused of filing false U.S. tax returns for 2011 and 2012, claiming phony dependents and taking tax credits and refunds to which she was not entitled. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Maldonado unlawfully used the names, Social Security numbers, and birth dates of two minor children in order to wrongly receive a $7,712 tax refund.

Maldonado was convicted of aggravated identity theft and fraudulent claims. She’s been sentenced to two years and one day behind bars, followed by one year of supervised release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events