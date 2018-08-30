ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman is going to federal prison for tax fraud.
Rosa Margarita Maldonado was accused of filing false U.S. tax returns for 2011 and 2012, claiming phony dependents and taking tax credits and refunds to which she was not entitled. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Maldonado unlawfully used the names, Social Security numbers, and birth dates of two minor children in order to wrongly receive a $7,712 tax refund.
Maldonado was convicted of aggravated identity theft and fraudulent claims. She’s been sentenced to two years and one day behind bars, followed by one year of supervised release.
Related Content
- Tax fraud sending Rochester woman to prison
- Rochester tax preparer indicted for federal fraud
- Rochester standoff sends Austin man to prison
- Rochester crash sends woman to hospital
- Iowa farmer gets prison for bank fraud
- Prison for Rochester sex abuser
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Fourth conviction sending Austin man to prison
- Fleeing police sends Austin man to prison
- Meth sending Hancock County man to prison
Scroll for more content...