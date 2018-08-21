TIMELINE: Disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

Tibbetts vanished on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, a town of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city.

Below is a timeline of events regarding her disappearance and discovery: