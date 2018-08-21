IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.
Tibbetts vanished on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, a town of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city.
Below is a timeline of events regarding her disappearance and discovery:
Related Content
- TIMELINE: Disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts
- Watch: Mollie Tibbetts press conference
- Tracking Mollie Tibbetts' path through Fitbit data
- UPDATE: Reaction to arrest in the disappearance and death of Mollie Tibbetts
- Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts
- UPDATE: Man charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts
- Search for Mollie Tibbetts: 'We know something had to have happened to her'
- Police look into reported Missouri sighting of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts
- Authorities: Body in Lee County not that of missing student Mollie Tibbetts
- Woman passing out Mollie Tibbetts fliers at truck stops in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Scroll for more content...