Sword-swinger sentenced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of swinging a Samurai sword gets probation.

Brandon Lynway Knowles, 29 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. He was arrested after an incident on December 30, 2017, in the 800 block of Village Circle SE. Rochester police say Knowles came home drunk and when his roommate asked him to turn down the music, an argument began and it escalated to Knowles grabbing the sword and hitting the door with it.

Charges of 2nd degree assault, stalking, and threats of violence were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

On Thursday, Knowles was sentenced to one year of probation to the court. He must also pay a $200 fine.