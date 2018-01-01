Suspicious circumstances surround Fillmore County house fire

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – A vacant house burning led to multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon in Spring Valley.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 2:44 p.m. at the corner of Courtland St. and Huron Ave. The house was fully engulfed when authorities arrived and a witness in the neighborhood said there were two “juvenile-aged individuals had been seen inside the house shortly before the fire was noticed,” Sheriff Tom Kaase said.
A juvenile male and female have been identified in relation to the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 2:44 p.m. at the corner of Courtland St. and Huron Ave. The house was fully engulfed when authorities arrived and a witness in the neighborhood said there were two “juvenile-aged individuals had been seen inside the house shortly before the fire was noticed,” Sheriff Tom Kaase said.
A juvenile male and female have been identified in relation to the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.