Suspicious circumstances surround Fillmore County house fire

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – A vacant house burning led to multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon in Spring Valley.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 2:44 p.m. at the corner of Courtland St. and Huron Ave. The house was fully engulfed when authorities arrived and a witness in the neighborhood said there were two “juvenile-aged individuals had been seen inside the house shortly before the fire was noticed,” Sheriff Tom Kaase said.

A juvenile male and female have been identified in relation to the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.